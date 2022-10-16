Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.

“We’re just grateful that, especially at a time like this when blood is in high demand that we have the opportunity to host these good people who do great work at getting blood to where it’s needed,” said Dr. Stephen McConnell, the senior pastor for Church of the Palms.

One church member, Mike Good, eagerly donated blood and said that it’s the little things in life that make all the difference. The pastor said something similar to good calling blood a precious gift.

“Nothing great comes unless something little happens and so in a sense, every little bit that we as individuals can do, adds up to something significant for our community,” said Good.

The church will have another blood drive next month. Suncoast Blood Centers accepts donations through their mobile donations centers and at their Mound St., Bayshore Gardens, and Lakewood Ranch centers. Currently, the other centers are not open after they suffered damage from the.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

ABC7 News at 11pm - October 16, 2022