SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, the 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Fair was held at the Barbara Davis Educational Gardens in Palmetto.

Plants such as orchids, trees, vegetables and more were all available for purchase. All plants for sale were grown by Master Gardener volunteers.

The fair provided an opportunity to aid the community by supporting the Master Gardener Volunteers program.

