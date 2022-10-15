Warm Weekend, Colder Week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend weather is just about average for mid-October with highs near 87°. Humidity is also average and we could see an isolated shower or two Saturday. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across the Suncoast Tuesday, with another chance of showers. This is a strong cold front that’s dropping unusually far south for October. Much cooler and drier air settles in for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Highs will only get into the 70s and dew points will drop to the 50s for a very Autumn feel to our weather. By next weekend we could ease back to the low 80s, which is still unseasonably cool for this time of year.

Watching the tropics, Tropical Depression Karl brings heavy rain to parts of Mexico as it slowly fizzles out. There is only one other small disturbance near the African coast in the Atlantic. With only a 10% chance of developing in the next five days, the tropics will stay quiet for several days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.