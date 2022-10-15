Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘Love it Like a Local’ volunteers help clean up Manatee County beaches

love it like a local manatee county beaches clean up(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 200 volunteers participated in the ‘Love it Like a Local’ cleanup on Saturday, helping pick up trash across the beaches in Manatee County.

Volunteers received a safety briefing at 9 a.m. before heading off with a trash bag from Coquina Beach. Manatee County Area Transit helped bring volunteers to other beaches across the island. Additionally, volunteers got a picnic with food at Coquina Beach around noon.

The ‘Love it Like a Local’ campaign started in 2021 as an effort to get tourists to clean up after themselves. According to Kolby Gayson, the marketing and Communications Director for the Bradenton Convention Area & Visitors Bureau, If tourists should be asking to keep the beaches clean, then local residents should be as well. The cleanup was a joint effort with the Bradenton Convention Area & Visitors Bureau and Keep Manatee Beautiful.

One important lesson Keep Manatee Beautiful shared with participants is how trash can end up on the beaches even if it doesn’t start there.

“If your bottle falls out of your car at your house and it goes down the storm drain, they don’t have filters so that storm drains go to the river which goes out to the bay,” said Executive Director of Keep Manatee Beautiful, Jennifer Hoffman. “Then from the bay out to our shores.”

Hoffman said last year alone Keep Manatee Beautiful volunteers picked up over 75,000 pounds of trash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

