Homicide investigation underway on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier after a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a deceased man at the scene.

Dispatch confirms that around 5:15 pm on Friday October 14, a witness reported hearing several gunshots at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier and saw a vehicle drive away. Deputies responded and found a man inside a parked vehicle, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His identity is still being confirmed.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff are actively following several leads and looking for unknown suspects who fled the area in vehicle at a high rate of speed. For investigative reasons, no other details about the suspect’s vehicle are being released at this time. Detectives believe this was a targeted attack, and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634 -TIPS.

