Warm weekend with plenty of sunshine

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be near or slightly above average this weekend but the humidity will be slightly lower. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days with only a 10% chance for a late day shower or two on Saturday and no chance for rain on Sunday. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph on Saturday and pick up a little bit on Sunday.

Monday we will see mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 88 degrees on Monday with no chance for rain. Tuesday clouds will be on the increase as a stronger cold front moves in. This front will bring big changes our way with lows in the mid 50s by Thursday.

There is a 30% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday late as the cold front moves through. Highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday due to the increase in cloud cover and scattered storms.

It will be breezy on Wednesday with winds switching around to the NW at 15-20 mph. This will bring down the cooler weather to the area on Wednesday with a high around 75 degrees. You may need a light sweater on Thursday morning as temperatures will be in the mid 50s! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday should be nice as well with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 and a high around 80 degrees.

System in the far eastern Atlantic is weakening (WWSB)

In the tropics we will see Karl fade away on Saturday and we are watching one area way out in the Atlantic that is not expected to develop as it moves into an hostile environment.

