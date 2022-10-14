Venice Airport is continuing to clean up after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The airport experience severe damage following the strong winds of Hurricane Ian. Several hangers were ripped apart and one was pulled entirely out of the ground, according to Venice Airport Manager Mark Cervasio. Cervasio said it was heartbreaking returning to the airport after the storm seeing twisted metal everywhere and several planes destroyed.

The airport has structural engineers evaluating the remaining hangers that are still standing. Cervasio said the biggest concern is making sure the hangers are safe for planes and pilots to be around.

“We have to look at what’s the integrity left in the rest of the building before we allow people to start going in there,” said Cervasio. “Our first and foremost concern is safety, life safety issues with going around these hangers.”

One pilot who keeps his plane at the airport luckily was not here for the storm. John Moeckel had his plane out of the state and said it was emotional returning back to all the devastation. However, Moeckel said the employees and community members are continuing to come together and fix the airport despite their own losses. He said many employees sustained damage to their own homes and some were flooded in. Their help and determination have put the airport on track to recover and come back stronger, said Moeckel.

“The next big part of this thing is the rejuvenation of the hangers and seeing when they can be rebuilt to some standard that we can all get our planes back in because having them outside in the sun and with the elements is just not a very good thing,” said Moeckel.

When planes are out in the open they can sustain damage from UV rays and from weather like wind and hail according to Moeckel. The airport currently has the un-totaled planes on a ramp near the front of the airport secured to the ground with cables and hooks.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.