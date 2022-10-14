U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install first Blue Roof in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Operation Blue Roof blessed a family in Englewood on Friday by installing the temporary roof.

Operation Blue Roof is an initiative through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with assistance from FEMA. The program gives homeowners a temporary fix to their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Blue Roof is a fiber-reinforced and UV-resistant covering that gives homeowners 30 days of protection.

The Blue Roof can only be installed on homes with specific types of rooves. Any homes that have clay or asbestos tiles, or a flat roof don’t qualify for the Blue Roof. Major Rocky Streif, the Emergency Operations Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, said the Blue Roof has to have some sort of material it can be secured to. All this is to prevent wind and weather from removing the roof.

Joseph Andres, the homeowner who received the Blue Roof, said it was a blessing and something he wouldn’t have been able to do himself.

“You know my wife won’t let me go on the roof,” said Andres. “She says you can go up the ladder and look over the edge but not get on the roof and here it is, all being done for me, it’s fantastic.”

The deadline to apply for a Blue Roof is Oct. 23 and homeowners can call 888-766-3258 or visit the Blue Roof website to apply.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.