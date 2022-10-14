Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on
A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach was following a sedan heading east on State Road 70 west of Arcadia, approaching NW Florida Avenue.

The SUV moved into the westbound lane to pass the sedan, however, three vehicles were in the westbound lane heading toward him.

The SUV hit another SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Arcadia man, head-on. That collision forced the Arcadia driver’s car into a semitrailer behind him. Another vehicle behind the semi could not stop and hit the back of the semi.

Debris hit the other eastbound sedan, forcing it to stop.

The drivers of the vehicles that collided head-on were killed. None of the drivers or passengers in the other vehicles were injured, troopers say.

The crash in still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Bradenton man gets 15 months in Orlando fraud case
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

Latest News

riverview
Active shooter hoax at Riverview H.S.
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 12, 2022
jfcs
JFCS of the Suncoast providing free meals to Hurricane Ian victims tonight
ABC7 News at 7pm - October 12, 2022