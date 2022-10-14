Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach was following a sedan heading east on State Road 70 west of Arcadia, approaching NW Florida Avenue.

The SUV moved into the westbound lane to pass the sedan, however, three vehicles were in the westbound lane heading toward him.

The SUV hit another SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Arcadia man, head-on. That collision forced the Arcadia driver’s car into a semitrailer behind him. Another vehicle behind the semi could not stop and hit the back of the semi.

Debris hit the other eastbound sedan, forcing it to stop.

The drivers of the vehicles that collided head-on were killed. None of the drivers or passengers in the other vehicles were injured, troopers say.

The crash in still under investigation.

