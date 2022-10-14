Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sunbathing gator removed by FWC from Delray Beach

Sorry. No gators allowed!
Sorry. No gators allowed!(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A sunbathing gator had his beach time cut short after he was removed by Fish and Wildlife officials on Delray Beach.

This happened Wednesday, after Fish and Wildlife received calls about an alligator being a nuisance on Delray Beach. Lifeguards on the beach took immediate action to make sure everyone was safe.

An FWC-contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the alligator. The gator was transferred safely to a farm.

While gators typically prefer freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they are occasionally seen at the beach. Alligators can tolerate saltwater for short periods.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide #NuisanceAlligatorProgram (#SNAP). The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur. SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance #Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

No swim advisories in place at Bird Key Park Beach
No-swim advisory lifted Bird Key Park Beach
Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port
Stuff the Bus to raise food for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and Publix want to ‘Stuff the Bus’
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat