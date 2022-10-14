Sunbathing gator removed by FWC from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A sunbathing gator had his beach time cut short after he was removed by Fish and Wildlife officials on Delray Beach.

This happened Wednesday, after Fish and Wildlife received calls about an alligator being a nuisance on Delray Beach. Lifeguards on the beach took immediate action to make sure everyone was safe.

An FWC-contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the alligator. The gator was transferred safely to a farm.

While gators typically prefer freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they are occasionally seen at the beach. Alligators can tolerate saltwater for short periods.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide #NuisanceAlligatorProgram (#SNAP). The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur. SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance #Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

