Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia at several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.

“I cannot imagine what these folks are going through and many times the folks come here and see what we’re doing,” said Captain Tim Blevins with The Salvation Army of Georgia. “They just break down in tears, they express their gratitude and we are so thankful to be able to serve.”

This is so helpful for people who have been through so much.

Campers and RV’s can also be seen in many of these parking lots. It’s where many workers and helpers have been staying now following the hurricane.

“When you come out, you try to find a place to park your RV,” said Dennis Misuraca, a worker who is camping out in the Publix parking lot. “Kind of a homestead while you’re cleaning up the town, because there’s no designated spot for you.”

It’s up to the store or property owner on whether they allow these workers to camp overnight. Many of them are here from all over the country for debris removal.

“It’s very important, without us being here we would be out in the woods eaten by mosquitoes,” said Misuraca. “Waiting on a phone call to come in, in emergency situations a lot of times, the cell phones aren’t working, so communication is key. Everybody to be grouped in a center zone is really the most important thing to have.”

Workers say they could still be camping out in these parking lots for several more weeks as the cleanup continues.

The Salvation Army distributes hot meals at the Super Walmart in North Port everyday. Lunch is served from 11:30am-1:30pm, while dinner is served 4:30pm-6:30pm.

