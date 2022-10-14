Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Save the Date for the Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County ‘Stuff the Bus’

Stuff the Bus to raise food for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Stuff the Bus to raise food for those affected by Hurricane Ian(Meals of Wheels Plus)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County is seeking volunteers and donors for their upcoming Stuff the Bus Food Drive.

Meals on Wheels Plus is partnering with Publix in Manatee County to help those feeling the strain from Hurricane Ian.

Here’s how to participate:

1.) Shop at any of the Manatee County Publix locations

2.) Pick up BOGOs for The Food Bank of Manatee

3.) Donate non-perishable food items in front of Publix and help STUFF THE BUS

The goal is to raise 150,000 pounds of food to feed those in need.

For those looking to volunteer, there are still several open shifts at various Publix locations. Please click here to sign-up to volunteer through United Way.

The greatest needs for volunteers are at the following Publix locations:

  • Parkwood Square - 9005 US 301 North, Parrish, FL 34219
  • Bradenton Commons - 4651 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, FL 34210
  • Gateway Commons - 9520 Buffalo Rd, Palmetto, FL 34221
  • Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center - 6030 14th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207
  • Twelve Oaks Plaza - 7290 55th Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34211
  • Westgate Shopping Center - 3913 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205

This volunteer activity will require some lifting.

