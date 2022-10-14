Sarasota themed exhibit to be featured at Art Ovation Hotel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast-based artist John Kincaid is the featured artist at Art Ovation Hotel this weekend.

The exhibit is running through Sunday at the Art Ovation Hotel from 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Kincaid, a photographer, is sharing photos of our beautiful Suncoast. He is the artist in residence at the hotel.

A reception will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday night.

