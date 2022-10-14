Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday.

Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas since Oct. 6. This exceeds the 300,000 cubic yards of debris collected over four months following Hurricane Irma.

As a reminder, contractors continue to collect debris in unincorporated Sarasota County and it is important to properly prepare your debris:

Place your pile - make sure that your debris pile is easily accessible, away from away from vehicles, telephone poles, fire hydrants, street signs, light poles, mailboxes, or anything that could be damaged during collection.

Maintain your drains - ensure that your roads and storm drains are clear of debris. It is important to keep debris out of ditches, roadside swales and storm drains. Debris can block drainage, causing flooding and degrade water quality.

Bag, bundle and bin it - place smaller debris like leaves, moss, and twigs in bags, bundles or trash bins.

Sort and separate - Keep trash and other items, like bagged smaller debris, away from your storm debris pile.

Burning of any storm debris is prohibited in the county code and can adversely impact the community’s air quality and create nuisance conditions.

Collection zones are being updated and can be seen here.

There are three free public drop-off sites that are available for residents to self-haul and self-unload vegetative storm debris from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily:

2501 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.

Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

Public drop-off sites require proof of residency.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.