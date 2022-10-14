No-swim advisory lifted at Bird Key Park Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No Swim” advisory issued for Bird Key Park Beach on the Ringling Causeway has been lifted, officials with DOH-Sarasota confirmed Friday.

Traces of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Oct. 10 were outside acceptable limits. Friday, Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

The county’s rapid response team determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources related to Hurricane Ian. The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae around the rocks and along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches. Click here for beach water testing results.

When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.

For more information:

Visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.

Call 941-BEACHES (941-232-2437) or visit www.visitbeaches.org . Click on the same link to the mobile-friendly version of the beach conditions report.

The local visitor and convention bureau known as Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about the Sarasota area, including its beaches. The website is www.visitsarasota.org

FWC is doing twice weekly updates on red tide for the state at https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/ , including a sampling map that is updated daily.

NOAA has a Gulf of Mexico HAB forecast (updated twice weekly while the bloom persists) that can be found at https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/hab/gomx.html

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.