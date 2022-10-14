Advertise With Us
No-swim advisory lifted at Bird Key Park Beach

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No Swim” advisory issued for Bird Key Park Beach on the Ringling Causeway has been lifted, officials with DOH-Sarasota confirmed Friday.

Traces of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Oct. 10 were outside acceptable limits. Friday, Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

The county’s rapid response team determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources related to Hurricane Ian. The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae around the rocks and along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches. Click here for beach water testing results.

When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.

For more information:

