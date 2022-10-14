Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Myakka Elementary students given teddy bears for comfort following Hurricane Ian

ABC7 News at 5:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City has had a difficult few weeks following Ian and that stress has been felt by most residents, especially children.

Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee and the Blessing Bags project collaborated to give back to area children in a unique way.

The organizations distributed teddy bears to Children at Myakka Elementary. It was a to spread comfort and to give a hug for those affected by the aftermath of Ian.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Stuff the Bus to raise food for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and Publix want to ‘Stuff the Bus’
Cicadas of the Suncoast
Discovering the Autumn Bugs of the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast: The Autumn Bugs
discover
Discovering the Suncoast: The History Center of the Suncoast