Myakka Elementary students given teddy bears for comfort following Hurricane Ian

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City has had a difficult few weeks following Ian and that stress has been felt by most residents, especially children.

Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee and the Blessing Bags project collaborated to give back to area children in a unique way.

The organizations distributed teddy bears to Children at Myakka Elementary. It was a to spread comfort and to give a hug for those affected by the aftermath of Ian.

