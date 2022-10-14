Myakka City well testing, water distribution continuing

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City residents whose well water has been compromised due to flooding from Hurricane Ian can continue to pick up bottled water from the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road.

The county has reestablished a water-distribution point at the Community Center to provide safe potable water for residents. Pallets of bottled water continue to be shipped in for distribution and will remain available until the community’s water is deemed safe.

Residents have been encouraged to get their well water tested after a substantial number of private wells in the area were found to be contaminated from floodwaters.

Residents are still encouraged to bring their water samples to the Community Center for testing through the Department of Health.

Manatee County is urging all residents whose wells are contaminated — or have yet to be tested — to boil all water used for drinking or cooking as a precaution. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient to eliminate any contaminates, or as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Residents can also also pick up free bleach and directions to help disinfect their private wells daily at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For questions about water safety and testing, call the Florida Department of Health at 941-748-0747. For questions about community outreach and water distribution, call 311.

