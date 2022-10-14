More sunshine for Friday and into the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a wind shift on Friday which will usher in some drier and only slightly cooler air for the weekend. It will still be warm but at least the humidity will be slightly lower. High pressure will build back in clearing the skies out as well on Saturday and Sunday which should make for a beautiful weekend.

Friday we will see more sunshine as the tropical moisture moves out. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a 30% chance for a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours.

Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies and little chance for rain. Highs near the water will be in the mid 80s and upper 80s expected inland away from the beaches. It will still be warm but dewpoints or humidity will be just a tad lower than what we’ve seen earlier this week. There is only a 10% chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm.

Sunday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. We will have to wait until midweek next week to see a shot at some cooler weather moving in.

Monday looks to be like Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s and no real chance of any rainfall.

Tuesday clouds will be on the increase and rain chances going up to 30% for showers and a few thunderstorms as a stronger cold front begins to move in. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday look for a slight chance for a few morning showers as the front clears and winds pick up out of the north. Highs in Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday we start off cool with lows in the low to mid 60s and only warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tropical storm Karl continues to weaken due to the strong shear impacting it as it moves to the SSE toward Mexico. It is expected to bring some heavy rain to central Mexico and dangerous flooding can be expected near the center as it makes landfall on Friday. We are also watching an area of disturbed weather in the far eastern Atlantic which has a very small chance for developing over the course of the next couple of days. Even if it were to develop it would not have any impact on any land areas over the course of the next several days. Elsewhere all things are quiet at this time.

