Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto.

While this event focuses on helping homeless and potentially homeless veterans and their families, nonveterans are welcome to attend.

Attendees can receive critical services including a hot lunch, showers, hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, general and mental health screenings (including flu & COVID-19 vaccinations), dental and vision services, veteran services, bus ticket raffles, employment services, and a job fair.

Also, the Stand Down Amnesty Court will be in session. Administered by the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, the Amnesty Court has dismissed over $70,000 in fines and court fees for local veterans over the past few years.

Veterans Amnesty Court can assist with unpaid court fees/fines in closed cases; unpaid traffic fines/fees and driver’s license assistance.

Veterans Amnesty court is open to Manatee County and Sarasota County veterans and are asked to bring their VA card or DD-214 and a driver’s license.

Turning Points is partnering with over 25 local organizations including: Bay Pines VA Medical Center, The Salvation Army, Centerstone, CareerSource Suncoast, MCR Health Services, the Florida Department of Children and Families, Manatee County Health Department, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Walgreens, LECOM, Goodwill Manasota, Family Resources Inc., Hope Family Services, Whole Child Manatee and many Veterans, religious groups, and other organizations.

There are more than 300 volunteers from the community that assist in registration and providing services. Agencies and volunteers can contact Margi Dawson at mdawson@tpmanatee.org if interested in participating.

