Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Florida Disaster Management urges victims of Ian to use resources

Florida Division of Emergency Management
Florida Division of Emergency Management(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup continues across the Suncoast and Southwest Florida, The Florida Division of Emergency Management wants to remind all that many resources are still available if you need help.

There are 13 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open to provide resources and information about recovery programs and disaster assistance. Those centers are open 7 days a week.

The state is partnering with faith-based institutions and non-profits in impacted counties in Florida to collect toy donations, and donated toys will be delivered to the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers for distribution. Toy donations can be mailed or dropped off in-person to below locations. All donations must be new and unwrapped.

Those drop offs are:

Charlotte County

Murdock Baptist Church     18375 Cochran Blvd    Port Charlotte, FL 33948    In person donation hours: 9:00am - 5:00pm Monday through Friday; 9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday

Lee County

Next Level Church    12400 Plantation Rd   Fort Myers, FL 33966   In person donation hours: 9:00am - 4:00pm Monday through Friday

Post by Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Stuff the Bus to raise food for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Save the Date for the Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County ‘Stuff the Bus’
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
Leslee Lacey's Friday forecast.
Clear, sunny weather, with a hint of fall this weekend
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - VOD - clipped version WX