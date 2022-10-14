Florida Disaster Management urges victims of Ian to use resources

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup continues across the Suncoast and Southwest Florida, The Florida Division of Emergency Management wants to remind all that many resources are still available if you need help.

There are 13 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open to provide resources and information about recovery programs and disaster assistance. Those centers are open 7 days a week.

The state is partnering with faith-based institutions and non-profits in impacted counties in Florida to collect toy donations, and donated toys will be delivered to the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers for distribution. Toy donations can be mailed or dropped off in-person to below locations. All donations must be new and unwrapped.

Those drop offs are:

Charlotte County

Murdock Baptist Church 18375 Cochran Blvd Port Charlotte, FL 33948 In person donation hours: 9:00am - 5:00pm Monday through Friday; 9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday

Lee County

Next Level Church 12400 Plantation Rd Fort Myers, FL 33966 In person donation hours: 9:00am - 4:00pm Monday through Friday

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.