Clear, sunny weather, with a hint of fall this weekend

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog dominated the Suncoast commute this morning, but looking ahead, we will see mostly clear and sunny conditions as the frontal boundary continues to advance to the south, bringing in drier air behind it.

There is a slight chance of rain later Friday evening. As we push into the weekend, drier air continues with comfortable dewpoints in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and lows dipping to the upper 60 will make it feel like autumn.

Rain chances will remain low, and sunshine is expected to dominate the seven-day forecast. 

Looking to next week, a cold snap brings the highs down to the lower and mid-70s starting Tuesday.

