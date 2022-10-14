Chalkboard Champion: Justin Kiner

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Justin Kiner teaches science at Sarasota Middle School. He’s been teaching at SMS for 10 years, and really loves the job, and his students love him too.

Kiner says getting the kids involved in class is easy, with tools provided to them.

“They see something, that they couldn’t see at all, through the microscope, and they get really excited about that.”

He says the hands-on work with the microscopes is a great way to expose young minds to a world of microbiology.

“They’re getting excited about things we are doing and learning about in school and they start you know thinking about how they might pursue a path further beyond middle school science you know into college you know as a career,” he said.

However, even if his students don’t end up in a science-related field, that’s A-OK. “We always have this curious drive, and want to keep exploring, keep learning,” he said.

It’s a curious drive that’s inspiring his community, so much so, that Kiner received some very special recognition from ABC7 -- October’s Chalkboard Champion for Sarasota County.

Kiner was awarded a check for $500, provided by Carl Reynolds law. He says the money will go right back into his classroom so he can continue to inspire young minds.

