Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bring out your wild side with Big Cat Habitat’s yoga classes

Lions, tigers, and lemurs...Oh my!
Wild Yoga at Big Cat Habitat
Wild Yoga at Big Cat Habitat(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is hosting wild yoga classes with exotic animals led by professional yoga instructor, Erika Cain.

Tucked away in a lush enclosure of the sanctuary, the free flowing yoga class encourages participants to relax and lean into the playfulness of lemurs or foxes roaming about while learning about their preservation.

Just like an up-close animal encounter, don’t be surprised if your downward dog is interrupted by a curious lemur jumping on your back trying to get in on the action too!

“These types of yoga experiences and our private educational encounters with some of our animal ambassadors, it helps to bring in funds and something we really focused on during Covid because it was a great intimate experience that people can do.”, says Cassandra Daly with Big Cat Habitat.

To see a full list of yoga classes and available dates visit: https://bigcathabitat.org/wild-events/#yoga_with_tigers

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
Leslee Lacey's Friday forecast.
Clear, sunny weather, with a hint of fall this weekend
Justin Kiner teaches microbiology at Sarasota Middle School.
Chalkboard Champion: Justin Kiner
Chalkboard Champion- Justin Kiner Sarasota Middle School
Chalkboard Champion- Justin Kiner Sarasota Middle School