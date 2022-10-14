Bring out your wild side with Big Cat Habitat’s yoga classes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is hosting wild yoga classes with exotic animals led by professional yoga instructor, Erika Cain.

Tucked away in a lush enclosure of the sanctuary, the free flowing yoga class encourages participants to relax and lean into the playfulness of lemurs or foxes roaming about while learning about their preservation.

Just like an up-close animal encounter, don’t be surprised if your downward dog is interrupted by a curious lemur jumping on your back trying to get in on the action too!

“These types of yoga experiences and our private educational encounters with some of our animal ambassadors, it helps to bring in funds and something we really focused on during Covid because it was a great intimate experience that people can do.”, says Cassandra Daly with Big Cat Habitat.

To see a full list of yoga classes and available dates visit: https://bigcathabitat.org/wild-events/#yoga_with_tigers

