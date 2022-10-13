Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sheriff: Bulletproof vest saved Florida deputy shot in chest

(PCSO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — A bulletproof vest saved a sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the chest while investigating a report of a family disturbance at a central Florida home, officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Davenport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in video posted on Facebook.

Judd said the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, was not at the home when two deputies arrived. They were talking to the victims when Batista came back to the home.

“The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars, got out of his car and confronted my deputies in the front yard,” Judd said.

The sheriff said Batista had his hands behind his back and refused to show them, prompting one deputy to aim a gun at the suspect while the other deputy prepared to use a stun gun on him.

“As soon as we went to tase him, he shot my deputy in the chest,” Judd said. “Fortunately our deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest. The vest saved his life.”

A deputy returned fire, but did not hit Batista, Judd said. Batista fell to the ground, tossed his gun aside and was arrested.

Judd said the deputy was taken to a hospital where he was in “great” condition. He was expected to be released later Thursday, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

Latest News

No swim advisories in place at Bird Key Park Beach
No-swim advisory posted for Bird Key Park Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is giving $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to...
First responder associations awarded disaster funds
State OKs expanding early voting in storm-affected counties
wifi
Charlotte County sets up van for free Wi-Fi
How to sign up for Operation Blue Roof