Sarasota Schools still aiming to open south county schools Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Continuing with its phased roll-out reopening plan, the School District of Sarasota County says they still intend to open schools Monday , Oct. 17

This was the target date to reopen schools in North Port and Englewood, which had remain closed due to the affects of Hurricane Ian in those areas.

Other schools in Sarasota County had reopened on Monday and school officials say the reopening had got smoothly. Resources have been made available for faculty and staff who suffered damage in the storm. The school is also making resources such as food and clothing available for those who need them.

