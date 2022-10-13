Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reports high September numbers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite multiple flights being cancelled, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is reporting high traffic numbers last month.

For the month of September, 190,405 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. This is a 1% increase as compared to September 2021. Passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date totaled 2,802,331, a 26% increase compared to 2021 year-to-date passengers. The 12-month activity thru September 2022 totals 3,746,571 passengers which is a 47% increase compared to 2,555,495 passengers for the 12 months thru September 2021.

“Even with over 90 cancelled flights due to Hurricane Ian, totaling an estimated loss of over 20,000 passengers, SRQ still experienced an increase in passengers for September over the prior year. Our seasonal service is beginning to return, and we are noticing much higher passenger load factors than last year. With 1 new route and 11 returning routes starting next month, we expect to continue to break passenger records as we begin the peak season,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The airport also announced new services for SRQ in the coming weeks.

Upcoming New Service

Nov 2, 2022 White Plains, NY (HPN) - Breeze Airways

Upcoming Return Service

Oct 15, 2022 Minneapolis (MSP) - Delta Nov 19, 2022 Louisville (SDF) - Allegiant

Nov 1, 2022 Washington, DC (IAD) - United Nov 19, 2022 Tulsa (TUL) - Allegiant

Nov 3, 2022 Toronto, Canada (YYZ) - Air Canada Nov 19,2022 Austin (AUS) -Southwest

Nov 6, 2022 Denver (DEN) - Southwest Nov 19, 2022 Cleveland (CLE) - Southwest

Nov 12, 2022 Kansas City (BCI) - Southwest Dec 15, 2022 Philadelphia (PHL) - American

Nov 17, 2022 Peoria (PIA) - Allegiant Dec 15, 2022 Houston (IAH) - United

Nov 18, 2022 Baltimore (BWI) - Allegiant Dec 17, 2022 Detroit (DTW) - Delta

Nov 19, 2022 Richmond (RIC) - Allegiant Dec 17, 2022 Denver (DEN) - United

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.