Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reports high September numbers

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite multiple flights being cancelled, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is reporting high traffic numbers last month.

For the month of September, 190,405 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. This is a 1% increase as compared to September 2021. Passengers traveling through the airport year-to-date totaled 2,802,331, a 26% increase compared to 2021 year-to-date passengers.  The 12-month activity thru September 2022 totals 3,746,571 passengers which is a 47% increase compared to 2,555,495 passengers for the 12 months thru September 2021.

“Even with over 90 cancelled flights due to Hurricane Ian, totaling an estimated loss of over 20,000 passengers, SRQ still experienced an increase in passengers for September over the prior year.  Our seasonal service is beginning to return, and we are noticing much higher passenger load factors than last year.  With 1 new route and 11 returning routes starting next month, we expect to continue to break passenger records as we begin the peak season,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The airport also announced new services for SRQ in the coming weeks.

Upcoming New Service

Nov 2, 2022 White Plains, NY (HPN) - Breeze Airways

Upcoming Return Service

Oct 15, 2022 Minneapolis (MSP) - Delta                      Nov 19, 2022 Louisville (SDF) - Allegiant

Nov 1, 2022 Washington, DC (IAD) - United                 Nov 19, 2022 Tulsa (TUL) - Allegiant

Nov 3, 2022 Toronto, Canada (YYZ) - Air Canada      Nov 19,2022 Austin (AUS) -Southwest

Nov 6, 2022 Denver  (DEN) - Southwest                       Nov 19, 2022 Cleveland (CLE) - Southwest

Nov 12, 2022 Kansas City (BCI) - Southwest                 Dec 15, 2022 Philadelphia (PHL) - American

Nov 17, 2022 Peoria (PIA) - Allegiant                           Dec 15, 2022 Houston (IAH) - United

Nov 18, 2022 Baltimore (BWI) - Allegiant                     Dec 17, 2022 Detroit (DTW) - Delta

Nov 19, 2022 Richmond (RIC) - Allegiant                    Dec 17, 2022 Denver (DEN) - United

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
County says Myakka water testing shows contamination
William Devonshire
DNA match links suspect to second Whitaker Bayou murder
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
ukraine
Russia unleashes another wave of deadly attacks across Ukraine