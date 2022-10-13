Polk County deputy injured in shooting

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hurt overnight Thursday following a shooting in Davenport. It’s the second Polk County deputy shot in the line of duty this month.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, two deputies responded to a family disturbance in Davenport. When they arrived, the suspect was not on scene but while interviewing witnesses, the suspect drove by.

While the deputies were talking to the victims, The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars before exiting. Witnesses say the suspect stepped out of the car and confronted the deputies with his hand behind his back. Deputies ordered the suspect to show his hands.

That’s when the suspect fired a shot striking one of the deputies in the chest. The bullet hit the bulletproof vest, and the deputy was transported to Lakeland Regional Health. He is in great condition. No other details have been released at this time

Earlier this month, 21-year-old deputy Blane Lane was killed during a shootout while attempting to serve a warrant.

