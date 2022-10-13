Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Polk County deputy injured in shooting

(PCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hurt overnight Thursday following a shooting in Davenport. It’s the second Polk County deputy shot in the line of duty this month.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, two deputies responded to a family disturbance in Davenport. When they arrived, the suspect was not on scene but while interviewing witnesses, the suspect drove by.

While the deputies were talking to the victims, The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars before exiting. Witnesses say the suspect stepped out of the car and confronted the deputies with his hand behind his back. Deputies ordered the suspect to show his hands.

That’s when the suspect fired a shot striking one of the deputies in the chest. The bullet hit the bulletproof vest, and the deputy was transported to Lakeland Regional Health. He is in great condition. No other details have been released at this time

Earlier this month, 21-year-old deputy Blane Lane was killed during a shootout while attempting to serve a warrant.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

Latest News

SRQ Airport
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reports high September numbers
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
County says Myakka water testing shows contamination
William Devonshire
DNA match links suspect to second Whitaker Bayou murder
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns