Parrish Fire responds after car strikes store

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A car crashed into a convenience store in Parrish and that building has been deemed unsafe due to structural damage.

According to officials with the Parrish Fire District, the single vehicle crash occurred Thursday evening in the 12000-block of US 301. Firefighters say the car drove into the corner of the convenience store.

There were no injuries and the driver or the vehicle refused transport following the collision

The fire department determined that the structural damage to the building was too dangerous and the area has been roped off.

