Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Parrish Fire responds after car strikes store

Car crashes into convenience store.
Car crashes into convenience store.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A car crashed into a convenience store in Parrish and that building has been deemed unsafe due to structural damage.

According to officials with the Parrish Fire District, the single vehicle crash occurred Thursday evening in the 12000-block of US 301. Firefighters say the car drove into the corner of the convenience store.

There were no injuries and the driver or the vehicle refused transport following the collision

The fire department determined that the structural damage to the building was too dangerous and the area has been roped off.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

Latest News

Workers to continue to help in North Port
Workers to continue to help in North Port
Florida toll roads will resume normal operation Saturday
Busch Gardens Rhino
It’s a boy! Busch Gardens in Tampa welcomes new baby rhino!
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Sarasota Schools still aiming to open south county schools Monday