Law enforcement and parents react to active shooter hoax at Riverview High School in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some very scary moments on Tuesday afternoon at Riverview High School. A 911 caller saying there was an active shooter. One parent who has twins at the school tells ABC7 what it was like.

“The combination of knowing what the police presence was here and hearing the words active shooter, that kind of changed my mindset,” said Jessica Fish, a Riverview High School parent. “It sent me into a little bit of oh my gosh, I need to get a hold of my kids.”

Fortunately, it turned out to be a hoax. Around a hundred officers and deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, FHP and the Sarasota County Schools police department were on hand. They were very satisfied with how the situation was handled.

“We work together very well with the other agencies, it was very well coordinated,” said Duane Oakes, Chief of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department. “The sheriff’s office deputy who was first on scene took over incident command, he did a great job coordinating all the search teams and we worked collectively together.”

The first deputies from the sheriff’s office got there within two minutes. After a 90-minute room to room search, the lockdown was lifted. The sheriff’s office says they have received numerous swatting calls like this in the past, but none had risen to this level.

“We are in a position in this profession where we will lay down our life to protect your life,” said Sheriff Kurt Hoffman with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “For those individuals who are out there thinking about doing these swatting calls, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

It’s not yet known who was behind the 911 call. The school district communicating with parents numerous times throughout the ordeal with robocalls and social media messages. There is a lot of relief and gratefulness that it turned out to be a hoax.

“We were happy with both the school and the police, and just very thankful for what they did,” said Fish.

School officials say Niche, an organization that ranks schools, has placed the Sarasota County School District as the number one school district in the state of Florida for school safety and security.

