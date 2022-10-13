It’s a boy! Busch Gardens in Tampa welcomes new baby rhino!

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay welcomed a new family member. The park announced the birth of a male southern white rhino calf.

The baby boy weighs 150 pounds and was born to Kirsi. The rhino calf will become part of the parks 65-acre Serengeti plain and now, fans are encourage to participate in a online poll to determine the baby’s name.

Voting for the calf’s name will close Oct. 21. Your choices are: Viazi, Vumbi and Bahait.

Guests will be able to see the rhino calf within the coming days where he will join his mother and the remainder of the park’s rhino crash right on the Serengeti plain. In fact, the baby rhino is expected to gain about 100 lbs. per month, a unique opportunity for guests to see him grow and develop.

