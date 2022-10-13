Advertise With Us
How to sign up for Operation Blue Roof

(KPLC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) — Following Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof to provide temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

This service is free to homeowners, and the initial sign-up ends on October 23. Five counties are currently eligible:

  • Lee
  • Charlotte
  • Sarasota
  • Collier
  • DeSoto

Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. Homes eligible for Operation Blue Roof include primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage, excluding vacation rental properties. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify. Roofs that are flat, metal, clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify.

For more information, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit this site.

