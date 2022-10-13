First responder associations awarded disaster funds

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is giving $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to four organizations supporting first responders.

These organizations will receive $500,000 each to aid their members in the storm recovery process: The Florida Sheriff’s Association, The Florida Police Benevolent Association, The Florida Fraternal Order of Police, and Florida Professional Firefighters.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association has reported more than 65 officers and sheriff’s office personnel who have been affected by Hurricane Ian; Florida Professional Firefighters have reported more than 300 members who have been affected.

“First responders have worked day and night to ensure the safety of Floridians throughout all of Hurricane Ian, selflessly putting the safety of others first,” said first lady Casey DeSantis. “We couldn’t be more thankful for their efforts, and the governor and I are honored to award $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to help first responders affected by the storm get back on their feet.”

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities.

To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

