Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Eggo launches boozy eggnog for the holiday season

A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.
A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.(Kellogg Company)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s the holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed: an Eggo-inspired cream liqueur.

The holiday liqueur is a partnership between Kellogg Eggomade and craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company. The pair is giving parents a chance to enjoy one of their favorite items during their “evening me time.”

The “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream” is a rich, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Eggo nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Anyone who wants to buy some must be 21 years or older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
State OKs expanding early voting in storm-affected counties
wifi
Charlotte County sets up van for free Wi-Fi
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’