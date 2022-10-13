Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

DNA match links suspect to second Whitaker Bayou murder

William Devonshire
William Devonshire(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they have received new DNA evidence tying a dead murder suspect to the March murder of a woman near Whitaker Bayou.

William Devonshire, 52, was a strong suspect in two homicides but had been linked by DNA to only one of the cases.

Devonshire died June 5 in the Sarasota County Jail after being treated for a brain bleed caused by a head injury during a epileptic seizure, authorities said.

At that time Devonshire was facing a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley, who was found dead in Centennial Park Feb. 25. The medical examiner found that Ripley died due to blunt force trauma and manual strangulation. DNA matching Devonshire was found on Ripley’s clothing, police said.

Sarasota Police also believed that Devonshire was a strong suspect in the second, eerily similar case of 59-year-old Vickie Levitch, who was found March 10 under Whitaker Bayou Bridge along North Tamiami Trail. Levitch also died from asphyxiation by strangulation, investigators said.

DNA testing in that case was completed last week by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. On Thursday, Sarasota Police say the results “scientifically connected” Devonshire to Levitch’s murder.

“We had indisputable evidence that linked Devonshire to both homicides that occurred in February and March,” said police Capt. Johnathan Todd.

The Sarasota Police Department officially closed the two homicide cases after Devonshire’s death.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.
Storm debris collection in Venice underway

Latest News

I-75 southbound was blocked Oct. 13 when a semitrailer overturned.
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down for hours after semi overturns
ukraine
Russia unleashes another wave of deadly attacks across Ukraine
riverview
Police swarm Riverview High School after "SWATTING" call - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 11, 2022