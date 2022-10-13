Advertise With Us
County says Myakka water testing shows contamination

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government confirms that water tested in Myakka City has been found to be contaminated.

Floodwaters have receded, but residents were encourage to test their drinking water to verify its safety.

The first round of tests – administered by and through the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has shown that a substantial number of private wells in the area were contaminated from the floodwaters.

Because of this, Manatee County is re-establishing a water distribution point at the Myakka City Community Center to provide safe potable water for residents.  Pallets of bottled water will be available for residents beginning today – and continuing until the community’s water is deemed safe.  County leaders are also working with contractors to provide disinfection services to citizens with contaminated wells.

More information on well disinfection procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can be found here.  These tips include proper techniques for disinfection of wells using household bleach.

“We need to ensure we do not have a water borne disease outbreak.” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes as he visited the water distribution site.

