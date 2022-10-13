Charlotte County sets up van for free Wi-Fi

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management Officials announced Thursday that there will be a free wifi hot spot for those who need to get online.

With internet outages still being reported around Charlotte County, Emergency Management officials have announced that an Xfinity Wi-Fi van will open at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The van will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

