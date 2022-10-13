ABC7 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With plenty of tropical moisture and an approaching cold front will combine to bring clouds along with some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday especially during the morning hours. Some of the rain will be heavy at times but right now it doesn’t look like we see anything too strong or severe but we will keep an eye on these storms as they roll in from the Gulf.

A “First alert weather day” means we will see some disruptive weather at times on Thursday. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the worst, we will see a level 2 on the scale. With the ground still saturated we will see some minor localized flooding at times in a few places. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 70% chance for rain. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be gusty at times with a few of the storms. The best chance for rain will be around sunrise on Thursday with storms continuing through the early afternoon. Once the front clears our area later in the day we will begin to see the rain chances lower.

Friday looks good with mostly sunny skies returning and some drier air settling in for a couple of days. The high on Friday will be near 84 degrees with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday looks ideal with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s with little chance for showers. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

The nice weather will stick around through Monday and then another weak cold front will push through on Tuesday and cool things down a little once again.

Karl expected to move south away from the U.S. (WWSB)

Tropical storm Karl continues to spin the SW Gulf of Mexico but will not impact the U.S. directly as it moves to the south into Mexico on Friday. Elsewhere things are quiet in the tropics for now.

