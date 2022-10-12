Watch: Hillsborough suspect charged with stealing truck with kids inside
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a man for kidnapping after he stole a truck occupied by two children.
Deputy Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down by the victim and pursued the vehicle. Within a few minutes, the suspect was taken into custody.
Kevin Smith, 37, faces one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of felony kidnapping.
The two children, ages 4 and 8, were not injured and returned safely to their father.
