Town Square to host blood drive Thursday

(WWSB) - Town Square, an adult day center in Bradenton, is partnering with Suncoast Blood Centers and other businesses to host a blood drive for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

There is currently a blood shortage and the group is hoping to inspire its neighbors to help out.

Town Square at University Parkway is partnering with SunCoast Blood Centers, Brookdale Senior Living, Metro Diner, Home Helpers Home Care, Suncoast Aging Network, The Community Resource Council, Sarasota Health & Rehabilitation Center, Home Helpers Home Care, Sunways Senior Living and Pursuit Home Group, Crunch Fitness, Electronic Caregiver, Petland, Shah Jeweler’s and Senior Life Publications for the Town Square Emergency Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held Oct. 13, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Town Square Bradenton and University Parkway at 8450 Lockwood Ridge Road.

