Toddler killed, 5-year-old injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 22-month-old boy and left a 5-year-old with a fractured neck.

The driver, Guadalupe Najera Santana, crashed into a fence before striking several trees. Responding deputies say the toddler was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies from the PCSO were dispatched to the crash at about 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, along with Polk County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred on Deen Still Road at Old Grade Road, about ten miles north of the city of Lake Alfred.

Upon arrival of first responders, the toddler was found deceased. The 5-year old boy was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The toddler, who was not in a child safety seat, was ejected from the vehicle. Detectives are still trying to determine if the adult and 5-year old were wearing a seat belt.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ms. Najera Santana was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Deen Still Road when she lost control of the truck. She admitted to deputies that she was driving impaired. Investigators found multiple open and unopened containers of beer in and around the vehicle. She admitted to detectives that she had consumed several beers earlier in the evening.

Najera Santana was chaged with DUI-manslaughter, negligent child abuse, DUI-serious bodily injury and other charges. She was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-into jail.

