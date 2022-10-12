Storm debris collection in Venice underway

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Storm debris pick-up in Venice is underway, with the city saying it could take more than a month to get to every neighborhood.

“PLEASE BE PATIENT. We will get to your property,” the city told resident on Twitter.

The city has released a map of zones that contractor Crowder Gulf will be using to schedule pick-up.

Scheduled truck locations Wednesday, Oct. 12:

There are four trucks on the island of Venice in Zones 1 and 2.

There is one truck in Zone 3.

There are two trucks in Zone 4.

Officials say the first-pass collection will take 30-40 days. The contractor will make more than one pass through City neighborhoods to pick up materials.

Over 13,000 cubic yards of debris have been collected in the city since Oct. 5.

The City is authorized to collect debris on city-owned rights-of-way, public parks, hazardous leaning and hanging trees in public areas and some nongated, single-family communities.

The costs of debris collection and removal from private roadways in gated subdivisions, condominiums and commercial property are currently not eligible for reimbursement under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program, and these properties are encourage to utilize private insurance and contractors for these services.

The City will be submitting a special exception request to FEMA to allow for collection within gated single-family subdivisions and will keep the public updated on that progress.

The City of Venice has released a zoned map for storm debris pick-up. (City of Venice)

