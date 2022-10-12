The show must go on! Venice Theatre holds its annual volunteer appreciation party

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Theatre and its community of volunteers had been dealt a terrible hand following Hurricane Ian. The theatre’s roof was ripped off by strong winds and the building sustained damage.

The company has had to hit pause on its current and upcoming events while leaders evaluate their next steps.

Venice Theatre’s annual volunteer appreciation party, however, was not canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, Venice Theatre staff members moved forward with a party in the parking lot, the damaged - but far from destroyed - 1926 theatre building serving as a dramatic backdrop.

Nearly 300 partygoers enjoyed food from Brew Burgers and relished the chance to see each other, view the state of their beloved theatre, and listen to plans about the theatre’s hurricane recovery efforts.

Executive Producing Director Murray Chase welcomed the crowd with a megaphone since no electricity was available on site.

He then passed the horn to Board President Laura Kopple who told the volunteers, “You are what keeps us alive.”

The theatre will need volunteers soon, but employees from SERVPRO will need to finish their work to make the theatre safe for re-entry. SERVPRO’S large truck has been parked at the theatre since the company was called in days after the storm to assist with clean up and water mitigation.

A team of about 40 workers is at the theatre daily.

Development Director Eric Watters made a lively speech about how donations of all sizes will be crucial to rebuild the main stage Jervey Theatre as well as keep the theatre in operation until that challenging job is completed.

He singled out one fundraiser in particular, presenting an award to 13-year-old Delaney Lockwood for raising over $700 in three hours with her neighborhood lemonade stand. The Venice Theatre student actor has been involved with the theatre from a young age, performing with Watters in A Christmas Carol and in many other shows. Lockwood said in a social media post, “All money will be donated to Venice Theatre to help with rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. This is where I was introduced to and fell in love with theatre. This theatre and the people here have given me valuable experiences and opportunities and supported me in so many ways. This is just one little way that I can try to show some support back.”

Watters challenged the rest of the volunteers to step up to give and raise money in their own ways. Although the theatre is well-insured, millions must be raised to cover what the insurance policies cannot.

Until the Jervey Theatre is repaired, Venice Theatre’s team is working on a plan to use its other spaces on campus for presenting shows. Its Arts Education Center will be re-purposed into a 128-seat “thrust” theatre which should be ready in November. The 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre on the west side of the main building is expected be ready for use in January 2023 once all water is removed and electricity is restored. The theatre will announce a revised 2022-2023 schedule in the coming days. Community members interested in donating to the theatre’s hurricane recovery may do so at www.venicetheatre.org/donate.

