Rain chances increase as weak cold front moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday especially during the morning as a weak cold front moves in. This front will bring some drier and slightly cooler air for Friday and stick around through the weekend.

A newly formed tropical storm has formed in the Bay of Campeche in the SW Gulf of Mexico. The name of the 11th storm is Karl and is expected to stay away from the U.S. as it eventually moves into the eastern Mexico coast on Thursday as a tropical storm.

Expected to stay well to our south and west (wwsb)

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies later in the day. There is a 40% chance for some late day showers and a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most with a heat index in the low to mid 90s by the mid afternoon.

On Thursday look for mostly cloudy skies to start the day with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms during the morning hours through the early afternoon as the cold front moves through. The rain chance on Thursday is at 70%. We have a ABC7 First Alert Weather day designated for Thursday due to the weak cold front.

Friday we will see those winds switch to the NE and usher in some slightly cooler and drier air. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s with no real chance for any rain.

