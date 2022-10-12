Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).

D-SNAP is being implemented in phases by the Florida Department of Children and Families. Pre-registration is required by all applicants.

Manatee County residents can register by phone from Oct. 17-23. In the coming weeks, DCF will host in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon.

To qualify for D-SNAP benefits:

  • Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits.
  • Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian.

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as:

  • Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property
  • Loss of food
  • Reduction or loss of income
  • Other disaster-related expenses

To apply for D-SNAP benefits, you must pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP

After pre-registration is complete, applicants in the phase two schedule must call the D-SNAP Call Center at 850-663-1919 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the designated day listed below to complete a phone interview.

  • Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, Oct. 20-21
  • Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, Oct. 21-22
  • Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, Oct. 22-23

The Department will hold in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. On-site locations will be announced soon. Visit MyFLFamilies.com/HurricaneIan to learn more.

Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided.

