More rain develops today and stays for a First Alert Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isolated storms popped up again Tuesday, but did not move much. At SRQ, 1.28″ of rain fell with 0.44″ for south Sarasota. Now we’re tracking a cold front moving toward the Suncoast. Humidity stays high with dew points in the 70s, and as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico we will see the next round of rain move in for the afternoon and evening. This rain will be more widespread across the Suncoast. As the cold front drops south Thursday, an isolated heavy downpour is possible, making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. Severe storms do not look likely, but that is possible, too. By Friday the front is far to the south, bringing much drier air to us. Dew points drop to the lower 60s for an Autumn feel to our weekend weather.

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southwest Gulf. Karl will stay over 1000 miles away from Florida, mainly affecting Mexico with heavy rain and flooding. Right now, there are no other storms or disturbances, but we still have 7 weeks left in Hurricane Season!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.