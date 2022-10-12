Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

More rain develops today and stays for a First Alert Thursday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isolated storms popped up again Tuesday, but did not move much. At SRQ, 1.28″ of rain fell with 0.44″ for south Sarasota. Now we’re tracking a cold front moving toward the Suncoast. Humidity stays high with dew points in the 70s, and as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico we will see the next round of rain move in for the afternoon and evening. This rain will be more widespread across the Suncoast. As the cold front drops south Thursday, an isolated heavy downpour is possible, making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. Severe storms do not look likely, but that is possible, too. By Friday the front is far to the south, bringing much drier air to us. Dew points drop to the lower 60s for an Autumn feel to our weekend weather.

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southwest Gulf. Karl will stay over 1000 miles away from Florida, mainly affecting Mexico with heavy rain and flooding. Right now, there are no other storms or disturbances, but we still have 7 weeks left in Hurricane Season!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
Swatting situation unfolded.
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
Skoglund
Kristie Skoglung - 7pm Interview: October 7, 2022
Karl to stay away from U.S.
Rain chances increase as weak cold front moves in
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call