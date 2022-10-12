Manatee County Animal Services transports animals to make room at shelter

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 27 dogs were airlifted from Manatee County to other shelters around the U.S. to make room at the local shelter for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian.

These pets have been re-located for adoption to free up local shelter space for lost, disoriented or missing pets post Hurricane Ian.

The jet-setting pups were loaded up at the Manatee County Animal Welfare Palmetto shelter early Tuesday and then they were flown from the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to rescues and shelters located in New York, Vermont, and Maryland.

With that transfer completed, MCAW staffers have been able to re-locate 185 pets since the hurricane.

