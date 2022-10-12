Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
Swatting situation unfolded.
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
Expected to stay well to our south and west
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf

Latest News

Group sues DeSantis over migrant flight records
Bradenton man gets 15 months in Orlando fraud case
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
EXPLAINER: What’s next in the Parkland school shooter trial?
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Toddler killed, 5-year-old injured in Polk County crash
Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.
Storm debris collection in Venice underway