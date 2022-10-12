Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
WATCH: Hillsborough deputy rescues two kidnapped kids from stolen vehicle

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Body camera footage caught a dramatic rescue after a Hillsborough County Deputy stopped a stolen vehicle with two kids inside.

According to officials, Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Wednesday morning near East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who informed him that his truck had been stolen with his two children inside.

Alvarez immediately caught up with the truck and pulled over the car and its driver, Kevin Smith. Smith was taken into custody and has been charged with felony kidnapping and grand theft auto.

The two young children, ages 4 and 8, were safe and were reunited with their father.

