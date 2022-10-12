Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
Swatting situation unfolded.
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
Expected to stay well to our south and west
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog
Body camera footage shows the arrest of a Hillsborough County man suspected of stealing a truck...
Watch: Hillsborough suspect charged with stealing truck with kids inside
Hillsborough suspect charged with stealing truck with kids inside
Hillsborough suspect charged with stealing truck with kids inside