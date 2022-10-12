Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Election supervisor urges voters to return vote-by-mail ballots

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is urging voters who choose to vote by mail (absentee) in the Nov. 8 General Election to vote and return their ballots early so they are received in the elections office in time to be counted.

“Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The postage to return a ballot by mail is two Forever stamps or $0.84,” Supervisor Ron Turner said.

The call to return vote-by-mail ballots promptly is motivated in part by the effects of Hurricane Ian. “I want voters to be assured that this election will be secure and accessible to them,” Turner said. “Voters have options for returning their ballots to avoid a last-minute rush on Election Day.”

Voted ballots may be dropped off in person at secure ballot intake stations located inside all three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port as follows:

  • Now through Friday, Oct. 21, weekdays (M-F), 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 6, daily (including weekends), 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day), 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sarasota County elections offices are located at:

  • Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Rm 114, Venice
  • Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

During the early voting period (Monday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily) vote-by-mail ballots also may be returned to secure ballot intake stations inside nine early voting locations throughout the county.

